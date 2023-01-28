Lone Scorer

El Campo junior striker Raymond Moreno steals the ball away from a Bay City player during Monday night’s game. Moreno scored the programs only goal against Bay City to open district play.

The El Campo soccer program had a tough outing against Bay City at home, with the Ladybirds and Ricebird teams losing in routs on Monday night.

The El Campo Ladybirds were rocked by the Ladycat’s offense, falling 9-0.  Bay City’s girls’ team is 18th in the state and they blitzed El Campo early for five goals in the first half.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.