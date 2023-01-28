The El Campo soccer program had a tough outing against Bay City at home, with the Ladybirds and Ricebird teams losing in routs on Monday night.
The El Campo Ladybirds were rocked by the Ladycat’s offense, falling 9-0. Bay City’s girls’ team is 18th in the state and they blitzed El Campo early for five goals in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.