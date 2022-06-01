Area youth who want to learn how to play volleyball or baseball from the Wharton County Junior College coaches and players will have the chance during the Pioneers summer camps in June.
The Pioneers Volleyball Camp is open to students in fourth through sixth grades and will take place in the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus from 9 a.m. to noon June 6-8. WCJC Volleyball Coach Brianna Janecka and WCJC volleyball players will host the camp and teach various aspects of the game, including setting, digging, hitting, passing and serving. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 2) and $80 for walk-ups. A T-shirt is included in the fee.
The Pioneers Baseball Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-22 at Corbett Park on the Wharton campus. The camp is open to youth ages seven through 14. The camp will cover aspects of baseball including fielding, catching, base running, hitting and throwing. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 16) and $80 the day of the camp. A T-shirt will be provided for each registered participant. WCJC Baseball Coach Trey Porras and his staff, accompanied by WCJC baseball players, will host the camp.
