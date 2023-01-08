Memo Goes West

Former Ricebird Memo Rodriguez will play soccer for the L.A. Galaxy next season. Pictured above: Memo celebrates after scoring a goal for the Dynamo earlier in his career.

 Wilf Thorne

When the Major League Soccer season opens next month, Wharton County’s Jose “Memo” Rodriguez will be playing for a new team.

Rodriguez signed a one-year contract with the L.A. Galaxy with club options for 2024 and 2025.

