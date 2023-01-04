Scary Sight

In a world that is seeming getting darker by the month, it’s times like these that show us that there still is a lot of goodness out there.

Football is normally filled with big runs and deep throws, crunching tackles and big hits, but this past Monday night, fans saw one of the scarier things, that you can witness live on TV.

Midway through the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made what seemed like a routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. However, after the tackle, he got back to his feet and collapsed onto the field. The next few minutes medical personnel tried to revive him, needing the use of the AED and CPR according to reports. He later would get transported to a local hospital, where his marketing agent shared his vitals are back to normal.

