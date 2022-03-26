The El Campo Ladybird powerlifting program made a statement at the state meet in Corpus Christi last Friday.
After not having powerlifting this past decade, the Ladybirds’ lone state lifter came 10 pounds away from medaling.
Ladybird sophomore Kaylyn Mendez lifted a combined 825 pounds in the 132-pound weight class for fourth place. Mendez added a combined 10 pounds to her personal best. Her lifts in the squat and bench press were personal bests.
El Campo had two points, tying for 12 place. Calhoun won state with 39 points.
LOUISE
The Louise Lady Hornets had two top-10 finishes at the state powerlifting meet in Corpus Christi last Wednesday.
Louise was one of four powerlifting programs in 2A, with at least six girls competing at state.
While one of the larger programs, the Lady Hornets did not score any points. Hawley High School of Region II won the state championship with 25 points. Deweyville, who won Region VI, Louise region, came in 11th place.
Louise junior Kate Garrett had the Lady Hornets’ highest finish, placing eighth in the 123-pound weight class. Garett lifted a combined 610 pounds. Her squat of 245 was a personal best.
In the 148-pound weight class, Louise junior Alyssa Jones had a combined lift of 640 pounds and finished in ninth place. Jones added a combined 20 pounds to her personal best.
Lady Hornets sophomore Monica Montes came in 10th place in the 165-pound weight class. Freshman Hannah Ochoa finished in 11th place in the 105-pound weight class.
Louise junior Erica Melchor and freshman Anahiyarith Rodriguez also were part of the Lady Hornets state team.
