The El Campo cross country team had a runner come away with a top-five finish at the Brazos meet last Saturday.
Ladybird junior Sierra Hernandez, had a top-five finish, coming in fifth at Brazos with a time of 13:41.73.
“Sierra has worked very hard each week and is improving with each race,” El Campo cross country coach Gabriel Villarreal said. “I am very pleased with the way she is performing so far this season, I still think she has the potential to do better.”
No matter who she’s running against this season has finished in the top-five. Notably coming in second place in the Navasota meet Wednesday. At the Navasota meet, she was more than 30 seconds faster than her time at Brazos.
El Campo competed against district opponent Sealy. Hernandez came in seconds behind a pair of Sealy runners who took third and fourth place.
The Ladybirds as a team placed ninth out of 10 teams. The winning team was the East Bernard girls team who had three runners inside the top 10.
Ladybirds junior Erin Lauritsen had the team’s only other top-40 finish, finishing 35th with a time of 15:14.25.
The Ricebirds’ did not have enough runners for a full team, with three competing, two runners placed in the top-25. Ricebird senior Andres Torres came in 11th with a time of 19:34.19. Junior Elijah Lyford with a time of 19:34.19 came in 22nd.
The East Bernard boys team finished in first place, Boling came in right behind them in second, two points shy. East Bernard junior Colby Kurtz came in first place with a time of 17:28.08.
El Campo has two meets left until they run the district meet. El Campo this year competes against Bellville, Navasota, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and Wharton in district.
