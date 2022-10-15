No 4A school has beaten the Bellville Brahmanettes in a regulation game and none had taken them to five sets until the El Campo Ladybirds Tuesday night at home.
El Campo gave Bellville everything they had, but fell in five sets 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.
“Personally against Bellville, we’ve never taken them to five, four is the most the past couple of years,” El Campo senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen said. “I think that’s an accomplishment in itself and honestly this is a great way to start the second (leg) of district.”
A few mistakes in the final set was the difference between the best team in the state and the Ladybirds. Four of Bellville’s 15 points came from small Ladybird errors.
El Campo started the set 2-0, on a long kill from Bellville and one of Bodungen’s 12 kills. Bellville fired back with a quick 4-0 run, and Bodungen pulled them back within one point with another kill.
El Campo grabbed the lead on a Bellville long kill and Bodungen’s lone ace in the game gave them a 6-5. Bellville answered with a block, tying El Campo once more. Bellville followed with a double block, but El Campo sophomore Adeline Hundl adjusted her shot and landed a tip over the defense putting them ahead 7-6, their final lead of the game.
“I’m very proud of these girls, they played until the very end,” El Campo coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “Even when the fourth set came, we didn’t let up, they knew they were going to take them to five sets.”
El Campo started the night by shocking Bellville in the first set. Bellville roared back and showed why they’re ranked so high. El Campo weathered the storm and fought back in the third set and eventually bested them in the fourth earning a rare fifth set against Bellville.
The Ladybirds’ defense flew around the court making diving attempts to keep the ball in play and giving Bodungen and Hundl more chances to beat the Bellville defense. El Campo junior libero Kinsley Cerny and sophomore defensive specialist Jillian Croix combined for 39 digs.
El Campo is two games behind Bellville and is a game ahead of Needville and Sealy with three games left to play. The Ladybirds will play Needville at home Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.