Through Bellville

El Campo senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen splits the Bellville defense landing a kill at Ricebird Gym Tuesday night. El Campo is the lone 4A team to take Bellville to five sets so far this season.

No 4A school has beaten the Bellville Brahmanettes in a regulation game and none had taken them to five sets until the El Campo Ladybirds Tuesday night at home.

El Campo gave Bellville everything they had, but fell in five sets 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.

