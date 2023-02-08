Royal Flush

El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis lays the ball in between two Brookshire Royal defenders Friday night on the road. Lewis finished the game with 24 points and seven assists. The Ricebirds are two wins away from their first undefeated district championship in more than 55 years. El Campo played in county rivals Wharton after the press deadline on Tuesday at home and finish district against Sealy at home next Tuesday.

The El Campo Ricebirds cleared a big hurdle as they continue marching towards undefeated district champions, picking apart the Brookshire Royal Falcons 61-48 on the road Friday night.

Wins over Royal have been rare, with the last road win against Royal coming in 2015. El Campo is now 10-0 in district, matching the record of the last undefeated Ricebird team from 1967. El Campo still has two district games left.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.