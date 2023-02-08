The El Campo Ricebirds cleared a big hurdle as they continue marching towards undefeated district champions, picking apart the Brookshire Royal Falcons 61-48 on the road Friday night.
Wins over Royal have been rare, with the last road win against Royal coming in 2015. El Campo is now 10-0 in district, matching the record of the last undefeated Ricebird team from 1967. El Campo still has two district games left.
“I’ve never won here in Royal since I’ve been here. Just to beat them in their home gym and sweep them is a good feeling,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “I’m really proud of the way we battled. We were up, and they went on their run, but to come out with a double-digit win, I’m very thrilled.”
El Campo had a big game from junior point guard La’Darian Lewis, scoring his team-high 24 points in a number of ways, but his mid-range and tough layup finishes helped the Ricebirds stay ahead of Royal all game long.
El Campo started the night strong, with their press giving Royal tons of problems. The Ricebirds jumped out to a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter.
“We watched film and I saw fear in their eyes when they dibbled. I told them, they don’t want to handle the ball and we’re going to prey on them,” Lewis said.
Ricebird junior Oliver Miles got the game started with a three and Royal answered with a layup. El Campo’s defense tightened, helping them reel off eight straight points.
Miles made a tough layup over a Royal defender and Ricebird junior Jake Samaripa picked off a pass at mid-court and laid the ball in. El Campo senior Travon Jackson followed by drawing a charge call and after a Ricebird missed three, Lewis connected on an even deeper three to make it 10-2. El Campo finished the first leading 21-11, with Royal breaking the 10-point mark on a last-second putback.
Royal went on a run in the second quarter and pulled within five points getting two layups in the final 30 seconds, to put a scare into the Ricebirds’ perfect record.
To start the third, Miles was called for a charge. He instantly made up for his foul, stealing Royal’s inbounds pass, and laying the ball. El Campo senior Cruz Gonzalez drew a charge on the following possession. Lewis on the offensive side of the court, in the lane made a short pass to Jackson who connected on a small jumper as El Campo started to re-extend their lead.
El Campo will finish district play with Sealy at home on Tuesday night.
