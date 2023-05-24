Big Points From Hoops

El Campo junior Oliver Miles soars high for a dunk during a road game this past season. The Ricebirds went three rounds before falling to Stafford. With the Ricebirds deep playoff run, it helped move them up in the Lone Star Cup rankings which recognizes the top high school in Texas. El Campo is currently in the top 25 with spring sports still to be added in the final update.

El Campo is in the running for one of the highest honors in the state, currently ranked 17th in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup with 29 points.

The Lone Star Cup recognizes the best overall athletic and academic programs. While the cup takes into account two parts of a school’s program, it’s El Campo’s athletes who are carrying them inside the top 20.

