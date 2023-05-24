El Campo is in the running for one of the highest honors in the state, currently ranked 17th in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup with 29 points.
The Lone Star Cup recognizes the best overall athletic and academic programs. While the cup takes into account two parts of a school’s program, it’s El Campo’s athletes who are carrying them inside the top 20.
El Campo was ranked 44th after the first update, but behind a strong basketball and swimming season, they jumped up to 17th, tying them with Silsbee, Sunnyvale, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Fredericksburg and Pleasanton.
El Campo earned 16 points in the second update with the Ricebirds basketball team’s magical run earning them the most points this year with eight. The Ladybirds swimming and diving team gave them another six and the Ladybirds basketball team provided two more.
During the first update, El Campo had 13 points with six points coming from football. They also earned points in team tennis, volleyball and cheerleading.
El Campo has not earned any non-sport points, so far. However, only a handful of teams in the top-25 have earned points in non-athletic events. Scoreable events in non-athletics are marching band, military marching band, robotics BEST, congress, mariachi, film, academic state, one-act play and theatrical design.
El Campo did not finish in the top-25 last season. With baseball, track, golf, soccer and softball still to be scored, they could have a good shot at making the top 10 for the first time in school history.
Boerne is currently ranked second in the state and El Campo will finish their baseball and softball series against them today. No team in any of El Campo’s district are ahead of them in the Lone Star Cup rankings.
East Bernard is ranked 44th, Boling is ranked 69th, Wharton is ranked 163rd and Louise is unranked. East Bernard last season finished the 23rd with 38 total points.
