The Louise Hornets have two runners advancing to the regional cross-country meet for the time since 2018.
Louise senior Tony Martinez and freshman Evan Jacinto placed inside the top 10 at the district meet at Green Dixon Park in Shiner last Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The Louise Hornets have two runners advancing to the regional cross-country meet for the time since 2018.
Louise senior Tony Martinez and freshman Evan Jacinto placed inside the top 10 at the district meet at Green Dixon Park in Shiner last Monday.
The two top finishes had the Hornets within 15 points of sending the entire team to regionals, coming in fourth behind Flatonia, who had 80 points. Bloomington won district with 44 points.
Dixon Park has a lot of twists and turns, but Martinez and Jacinto hung in towards the top of the pack, earning them a trip to the regional meet.
Martinez came fewer than 30 seconds from a first-place and was one of two runners in district with a time under 18 minutes. The Louise senior had a time of 17:19.53, behind Ganado junior Alan Baez who ran a 16:45.64.
Jacinto had a time of 19:53.28, placing fifth, the final runner in district with a quicker than 20 minutes in the three-mile run.
The duo will compete at Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Monday at the regional meet.
The rest of the Hornets at district were sophomores Artemio Alverez (26th), Ben Medina (31) and Landon Trevino (37) junior Imanol Mendez (38) and senior Blake Beeson (43).
Louise also had two Lady Hornets competing at the district meet.
Freshmen Natalie Hernandez had the Lady Hornets’ highest finish placing 32nd and Megan Trochta came in 35th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.