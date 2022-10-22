Run Tony Run

The two top finishes had the Hornets within 15 points of sending the entire team to regionals, coming in fourth behind Flatonia, who had 80 points. Bloomington won district with 44 points.

The Louise Hornets have two runners advancing to the regional cross-country meet for the time since 2018.

Louise senior Tony Martinez and freshman Evan Jacinto placed inside the top 10 at the district meet at Green Dixon Park in Shiner last Monday.

