Wharton County has yet experience anyone diagnosed with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but it hasn’t stopped Wharton County schools from being affected by the outbreak in Houston, Fort Bend County and across the state.
El Campo, Wharton and all of the county schools will be going back to school on Monday, but no games, tennis matches, golf tournaments or track meets will take place until the end of the month at the earliest.
The UIL Friday afternoon announced that due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) they are suspending all UIL sanctioned events starting March 16 and lasting through March 29.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said via press release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
El Campo Athletic Director Wayne Condra said he feels for the students who’ve been working hard to play Ricebird and Ladybird sports, but understands this is what’s best.
“It’s something that’s national, you look all across the world about how it’s affecting things,” Condra said. “You hate it for the seniors and it might possibly take some things away. But it’s a situation where we have to do what’s best for our kids and make sure that we keep them safe.”
While no sports will be played, the El Campo school district is choosing to continue holding practices, but Condra added it’s something they’ll look at daily.
Louise will also continue to hold practices as long as the school is not closed.
Powerlifting is not a UIL sanctioned event but has also been postponed to an unknown date. Louise had six girls slated to take part in the state powerlifting meet.
The El Campo Little League was going to have their opening day Saturday and open the season on Monday, but that has been pushed back to April 6 at the earliest.
The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers following their Friday game against Alvin Community College suspended the season. The college will be closed until March 21.
