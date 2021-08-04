The El Campo Ricebirds were lined up on the turf, minutes before the 7 a.m. start, a departure from pastseasons afternoon football practice.
The Ricebirds had on bright red shirts to match red shorts and shiny red helmets as the new coaching staff took them through different drills during their positional work until team drills at towards the end of practice day one.
Coaches were vocal throughout the three hours and the field was abuzz with movement and effort as players worked through their different drills. One drill had players lined up as if they were defensive linemen chopping their feet, shifting right or left depending on the coach’s movement only to finish the drill with a front roll. Running backs went through ladder exercises designed to work on finding a cut and getting upfield. Linemen went through drills and hit pads held by other linemen.
The Ricebirds today will add another piece to their gear with the addition of pads. Practice today will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and shift back to 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the final two days of the first week. Full contact is allowed during Saturday’s practice. El Campo will scrimmage La Grange next Friday night.
