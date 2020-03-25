tball made their mark this season, returning to playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. In their first-round matchup, they even took the Port Aransas Marlins, a basketball-only school to the brink, before ultimately losing.
The Hornets play in the tough 2A District 29 which features Yorktown, Flatonia, Shiner, Brazos and Weimar, and this season Louise stood out as one of the four playoff teams.
District 29 awarded three Hornets with all-district recognition. Junior point guard Rogeric Schooler and senior post Duran Vasquez were named first-team all-district. Junior guard Mathew Marek was named to all-district second-team.
Schooler and Vasquez provided a big one-two punch for Louise in district play. The two were also co-captains for the Hornets.
“The other coaches saw what everybody else saw, two of the best players in our district,” Louise Coach Brian Blank said. “Their game plans where to stop both Rogeric and Duran, and if they could do that, then they have a chance. They would try and to box and one Rogeric and Duran would have a big night, (if) they would try to box and one Duran and Rogeric would have a big night. They just made it hard for teams defensively.”
With attention given to Schooler and Vasquez, Marek made the most of it and was a solid third option for Louise.
“Mathew was able to get a lot of good looks,” Blank said. “But I was more impressed with his defense this year than anything. He became one of our best defenders by the end of the year. With the defense we run, he was able to lock down his side and able to rebound on the backside.”
Rounding out the Hornets’ recognition was freshman Andrew Huerta and junior Daylon Machicek, both receiving honorable mentions.
Louise next season loses Vasquez and four other seniors. They will also be heading to another district, but they will return seven players.
