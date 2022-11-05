Smacked

El Campo senior Kate Bodungen fires a kill over the net against Sweeny Tuesday.

The El Campo Ladybirds volleyball season came to a close against the La Vernia Lady Bears in four sets at Victoria West High School Thursday night.

The Ladybirds shocked the number two team in the state taking the first set, but ultimately fell in four sets 16-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.

