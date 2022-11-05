The El Campo Ladybirds volleyball season came to a close against the La Vernia Lady Bears in four sets at Victoria West High School Thursday night.
The Ladybirds shocked the number two team in the state taking the first set, but ultimately fell in four sets 16-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.
El Campo finished their season a win shy of 30, posting a final record of 29-12, earning the second seed in district play.
El Campo got their chance in the area championship beating the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs in three sets at Wharton County Junior College 48 hours earlier on Tuesday night.
Against the Lady Bulldogs, the Ladybirds were dominant with 25-12, 25-9, 25-8 wins.
It took El Campo a little bit of time to get going against Sweeny trading points early in the first set. Leading by one point the Ladybirds found their stride getting two aces and a block from sophomore Adeline Hundl and five kills from senior Kate Bodungen, they took control of the set going on 11-1 run to jump ahead by 10 points.
El Campo in the final two sets, used two different 9-0 runs to easily finish off Sweeny.
“It feels really good when we’re (rolling),” Bodungen said following the game. “It’s a feeling of we’re unstoppable.”
The Lady Bulldogs had a tough time stopping El Campo’s outsides of Bodungen and Hundl who both beat Sweeny’s defense throughout the game landing numerous kills.
The Ladybirds had four seniors in Shaylee Vaclavick, Kate Bodungen, Ella Rod and Brooke Crivellari.
El Campo has made it to the second round of the playoffs in the last three seasons.
Only East Bernard will be moving on in the playoffs after beating Diboll Lady Lumberjacks and will meet their district for Danbury early next week. Boling fell in three sets to the number two team in 3A, the Hardin Lady Hornets.
