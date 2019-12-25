Don’t look now, but the Louise Lady Hornets (11-3) seem to be on a different level this season compared to years past.
After missing the playoffs last season, the Louise seems primed for a good season after starting the year on a tear.
Friday night at home, the small 2A Lady Hornets knocked off their second 4A school of the year beating the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs 46-38.
Early on it looked like theLady Bulldogs might easily roll through Louise taking a 13-4 lead after the first quarter. However, the Lady Hornets defense picked up and held Sweeny to one point over the next eight minutes. Their offense got rolling as six different girls scored to help give them a 19-14 lead going into the half.
Sweeny didn’t go away and connected on a couple of threes to outscore Louise 11-9 in the third quarter. With the game tightened 28-25, senior point guard Madison Delossantos took over the fourth, scoring 10 of her game-high 25 points to help Louise pick up the win.
Junior post Destinee Ortega chipped in another 12 points to help the Lady Hornets.
On top of their 11-3 start to the season, Louise’s resume this year includes wins over West Columbia and Sweeny.
Louise will be back in action at home Monday, Dec. 30 when they take on the Palacios Lady Sharks.
District starts for the Lady Hornets on Jan. 10 when they go on road to take on Shiner.
