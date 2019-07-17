At the Regional Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAFF) meet El Campo swimmers had big performances Saturday in the Woodlands, with many punching their ticket to the state.
To earn a spot at the state meet as a swimmer under the age of 14 you needed to place inside the top three in your event at Regionals.
El Campo youth swimmers (non-high school) had three first-place finishes. Kyndahl Pierce finished first in two events in the 50-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly. Overall the youth swimmers will compete in seven different events at state next Thursday in College Station.
“It was a good meet,” Red Wave Coach Richard Nava said. “We had a lot of personal best times. A lot of kids did their best. As long as the kids are swimming personal best times I’m happy.”
Results From
Regional Meet
Event 3) Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time) Kate Chilton, Gianna Kallus, Abigail Miksch and Makena Nichols (1:09.27)
Event 5) Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) Kyndahl Pierce (40.48)
5) Bella Kallus (46.76)
13) Kate Pfardrescher (1:02.82)
Event 7) Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) 35.19
4) Kate Chilton (36.04)
Event 8) Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (29.39)
4) Evan Vasquez (33.66)
7) Gus Respondek (37.42)
12) Konnor Beal (40.42)
17) James Smith (42.81)
Event 11) Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (20.51)
12) Kate Pfardrescher (27.85)
Event 13) Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Winning time) 17.35
4) Gianna Kallus (18.91)
Event 14) Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (16.42)
2) Evan Vasquez (19.22)
3) Gus Respondek (19.84)
Event 17) Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Winning time) 19.69
3) Kate Chilton (20.04)
Event 19) Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly
Winning time) Kyndahl Pierce (19.05)
3) Bella Kallus (25.90)
Event 22) Boys 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Winning time (14.45)
4) Gus Respondek (17.75)
The winning time in this event beat Conner Williams record which has stood since 2012 when he had a 28.74.
Event 25) Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (18.54)
12) Bella Kallus (24.05)
19) Kate Pfardrescher (26.54)
Event 27) Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) 14.08
4) Gianna Kallus (15.55)
Event 28) Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (13.29)
5) Evan Vasquez (15.92)
14) Konnor Beal (18.50)
Event 37) Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time) Kate Chilton, Gianna Kallus, Abigail Miksch and Makena Nichols (1:01.20)
Event 38) Boys 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:06.28)
2) Evan Vasquez, Gus Respondek, Konnor Beal and James Smith (1:07.06)
Event 44) Men 15-17 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (1:51.41)
2) Reid Williams, Gage Garner, Conner Williams and Carson Whitington (1:53.56)
Event 45) Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (1:04.22)
12) Abigail Hill (1:20.29)
Event 48) Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (54.45)
13) Colby Williams (1:13.48)
Event 49) Women 15-17 100 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (54.61)
2) Kendall Beal (58.24)
3) Morgan Pierce (1:01.49)
9) Riley Respondek (1:14.40)
Event 51) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (33.45)
19) Baylie Lopez (46.37)
21) Abigail Hill (46.63)
Event 54) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (28.00)
3) Zane Garner (30.42)
12) Colby Williams (38.72)
Event 55) Women 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke
Winning time) Kendall Beal (30.06)
5) Morgan Pierce (34.13)
Event 56) Men 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (27.39)
2) Gage Garner (28.46)
9) Reid Williams (32.37)
Event 58) Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
Winning time) 37.17
8) Kaden Beal (43.07)
Event 62) Men 15-17 50 Yard Breaststroke
Winning time) Gage Garner (31.42)
Event 64) Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Winning time) 32.43
6) Kaden Beal (34.64)
Event 66) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
Winning time (26.15)
4) Zane Garner (27.58)
Event 67) Women 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly
Winning time) Kendal Beal (29.00)
5) Morgan Pierce (30.63)
8) Riley Respondek (34.72)
Event 68) Men 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly
Winning time) Conner Williams (24.62)
Event 69) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (30.44)
15) Abigail Hill (35.30)
24) Baylie Lopez (38.69)
Event 70) Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) 27.15
5) Kaden Beal (30.58)
Event 72) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (24.44)
8) Zane Garner (27.40)
20) Colby Williams (32.56)
Event 74) Men 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) Conner Williams (22.69)
15) Carson Whitington (28.01)
Event 78) Boys 13-14 100 Yard IM
Winning time (1:01.36)
6) Zane Garner (1:12.98)
11) Colby Williams (1:33.25)
Event 79) Women 15-17 100 Yard IM
Winning time (1:07.82)
2) Kendall Beal (1:09.43)
Event 80) Men 15-17 100 Yard IM
Winning time (1:04.25)
6) Reid Williams (1:12.17)
Event 83) Women 15-17 200 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (2:11.14)
3) Morgan Pierce (2:20.44)
5) Riley Respondek (2:51.02)
Event 86) Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time) 1:55.69
3) Lance Miller, Diego Gonzales, Alwin Arellano and Kaden Beal (2:10.26)
Event 90) Men 15-17 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:38.84)
2) Gage Garner, Carson Whitinton, Reid Williams and Conner Williams (1:40.65)
