At Regionals on Saturday Gus Respondek finished in third place in the 25-yard backstorke earning a spot at the State meet. 

 

At the Regional Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAFF) meet El Campo swimmers had big performances Saturday in the Woodlands, with many punching their ticket to the state. 

To earn a spot at the state meet as a swimmer under the age of 14 you needed to place inside the top three in your event at Regionals.

El Campo youth swimmers (non-high school) had three first-place finishes. Kyndahl Pierce finished first in two events in the 50-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly. Overall the youth swimmers will compete in seven different events at state next Thursday in College Station.

“It was a good meet,” Red Wave Coach Richard Nava said. “We had a lot of personal best times. A lot of kids did their best. As long as the kids are swimming personal best times I’m happy.”

Results From

Regional Meet

Event 3) Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay

Winning time) Kate Chilton, Gianna Kallus, Abigail Miksch and Makena Nichols (1:09.27)

Event 5) Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time) Kyndahl Pierce (40.48)

5) Bella Kallus (46.76)

13) Kate Pfardrescher (1:02.82)

Event 7) Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time) 35.19

4) Kate Chilton (36.04)

Event 8) Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (29.39)

4) Evan Vasquez (33.66)

7) Gus Respondek (37.42)

12) Konnor Beal (40.42)

17) James Smith (42.81)

Event 11) Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke

Winning time (20.51)

12) Kate Pfardrescher (27.85)

Event 13) Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

Winning time) 17.35

4) Gianna Kallus (18.91)

Event 14) Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

Winning time (16.42)

2) Evan Vasquez (19.22)

3) Gus Respondek (19.84)

Event 17) Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

Winning time) 19.69

3) Kate Chilton (20.04)

Event 19) Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly

Winning time) Kyndahl Pierce (19.05)

3) Bella Kallus (25.90)

Event 22) Boys 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly

Winning time (14.45)

4) Gus Respondek (17.75)

The winning time in this event beat Conner Williams record which has stood since 2012 when he had a 28.74.

Event 25) Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (18.54)

12) Bella Kallus (24.05)

19) Kate Pfardrescher (26.54)

Event 27) Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

Winning time) 14.08

4) Gianna Kallus (15.55)

Event 28) Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (13.29)

5) Evan Vasquez (15.92)

14) Konnor Beal (18.50)

Event 37) Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Winning time) Kate Chilton, Gianna Kallus, Abigail Miksch and Makena Nichols (1:01.20)

Event 38) Boys 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Winning time (1:06.28)

2) Evan Vasquez, Gus Respondek, Konnor Beal and James Smith (1:07.06)

Event 44) Men 15-17 200 Yard Medley Relay

Winning time (1:51.41)

2) Reid Williams, Gage Garner, Conner Williams and Carson Whitington (1:53.56)

Event 45) Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (1:04.22)

12) Abigail Hill (1:20.29)

Event 48) Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (54.45)

13) Colby Williams (1:13.48)

Event 49) Women 15-17 100 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (54.61)

2) Kendall Beal (58.24)

3) Morgan Pierce (1:01.49)

9) Riley Respondek (1:14.40)

Event 51) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

Winning time (33.45)

19) Baylie Lopez (46.37)

21) Abigail Hill (46.63)

Event 54) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

Winning time (28.00)

3) Zane Garner (30.42)

12) Colby Williams (38.72)

Event 55) Women 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke

Winning time) Kendall Beal (30.06)

5) Morgan Pierce (34.13)

Event 56) Men 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke

Winning time (27.39)

2) Gage Garner (28.46)

9) Reid Williams (32.37)

Event 58) Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

Winning time) 37.17

8) Kaden Beal (43.07)

Event 62) Men 15-17 50 Yard Breaststroke

Winning time) Gage Garner (31.42) 

Event 64) Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

Winning time) 32.43

6) Kaden Beal (34.64)

Event 66) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly

Winning time (26.15)

4) Zane Garner (27.58)

Event 67) Women 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly

Winning time) Kendal Beal (29.00)

5) Morgan Pierce (30.63)

8) Riley Respondek (34.72)

Event 68) Men 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly

Winning time) Conner Williams (24.62)

Event 69) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (30.44)

15) Abigail Hill (35.30)

24) Baylie Lopez (38.69)

Event 70) Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time) 27.15

5) Kaden Beal (30.58)

Event 72) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (24.44)

8) Zane Garner (27.40)

20) Colby Williams (32.56)

Event 74) Men 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle

Winning time) Conner Williams (22.69)

15) Carson Whitington (28.01)

Event 78) Boys 13-14 100 Yard IM

Winning time (1:01.36)

6) Zane Garner (1:12.98)

11) Colby Williams (1:33.25)

Event 79) Women 15-17 100 Yard IM

Winning time (1:07.82)

2) Kendall Beal (1:09.43)

Event 80) Men 15-17 100 Yard IM

Winning time (1:04.25)

6) Reid Williams (1:12.17)

Event 83) Women 15-17 200 Yard Freestyle

Winning time (2:11.14)

3) Morgan Pierce (2:20.44)

5) Riley Respondek (2:51.02)

Event 86) Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Winning time) 1:55.69

3) Lance Miller, Diego Gonzales, Alwin Arellano and Kaden Beal (2:10.26)

Event 90) Men 15-17 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Winning time (1:38.84)

2) Gage Garner, Carson Whitinton, Reid Williams and Conner Williams (1:40.65)

