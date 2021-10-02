The El Campo Ladybirds took one set from Bellville Brahmanettes, but they couldn’t keep their momentum going as they fell in four at home Tuesday night.
The Ladybirds (14-18, 2-1) dropped their first district game of the season 22-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12.
El Campo played two different games against Bellville. Early, they had lots of energy and their passes stayed inbounds and their hitters’ freshman Adeline Hundl and junior Kate Budungen put down kills. Senior Ella Rod and junior Ella Jenkins tightened up blocks and made things tough for Bellville.
In the final three sets, Bellville senior Madison Morgan, a 6’3” outside hitter was dominant firing shots through the Ladybird blocks. Morgan and the rest Brahmanettes played clean volleyball and kept El Campo from mounting comebacks.
“They had some aggressive attackers,” El Campo coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “They’re a good team. I think we played well against them. There are some things we need to fix defensively but other than that, competitive-wise, I think we held up with them.”
Bellville jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first set. A Bellville unforced error broke their run and gave El Campo the ball. Ladybird senior setter Carli Bullard caught Bellville for three straight aces. The Ladybirds fought back to tie the game 16 all.
Tied 19-19, El Campo went on a 4-0 run behind a Hundl kill and block and a sophomore Brianna Jensen block. El Campo rode the momentum to their lone win.
