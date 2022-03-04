The return of the El Campo’s powerlifting program was fruitful, with six athletes qualifying for regionals at West Hardin High School on March 12.
The Ricebirds had six finish inside the top 12 in their respective weight classes in Division II, advancing them to regionals.
“That’s a decent number for a program no matter what year we are in as a program, and (we’re) not done,” El Campo coach Robbie Perez said. “We have some aspirations of some lifters continuing their season and earning the opportunity to lift in Abilene at the state meet. It has been a great year so far as all the young men have learned a lot and look forward to seeing them continue to grow.”
El Campo senior Juan Leal has the Ricebirds’ heaviest lift, combining 1,565 pounds, with a squat of 650 pounds. Leal is ranked third in the region. Sophomore Chase Macek is ranked 10th in the 148-pound weight class. Also inside the top 12 were seniors Kerry North and Tristan Harper and junior Taylor Manrriquez.
El Campo had 16 points and came in sixth place at their final Invitational at Ganado two Saturdays ago.
Daniel Dominguez was the last Ricebird to make it to state, coming in sixth in the 165-pound weight class in 2010.
LOUISE
For the second year in a row, the Louise Hornets are sending a large contingent of powerlifters to the regional meet at West Hardin High School this Saturday.
Louise had two lifters come in first at the Brazos meet last Saturday placing them second with 37 points. Sophomores Micheal Drozd in the 148-pound weight class and Pete Galvan in the 275-pound weight class earned first.
Hornet junior Ethan Resendez combined to lift 1,065 in the 220-pound weight class, a team-high.
Drozd and Resendez finished in the regional top 12 to earn a spot at the regional Division III meet.
The Hornets were second in the region last year, finishing one point behind first place Holland. While second, the Hornets sent three powerlifters to the state meet, the most of all 22 schools in the region.
Hornet seniors Christopher Vasquez in the 275-pound weight class and Daniel Gaona III and sophomore Imanol Mendez in the 114-pound weight class will all be looking to make a return trip back to state. Vasquez and Gaona are both ranked first in the region in their weight class.
Also competing at regionals are sophomores Jacob Miller (114-pound weight class), Trevor Lutringer (123-pound), Benjamin Blanco (148-pounds), Ezequiel Medina (165-pound) and junior Roy Arrambide (198-pound).
Area Regional Bound
East Bernard and Boling are also sending powerlifters to the regional meet, 23 athletes between the two schools.
They will compete at West Hardin High School this Friday.
