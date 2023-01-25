Fast Relay

El Campo junior Raymond Rodriguez dives into the pool as freshman Julian Aguirre below touches the wall during the district meet in their 400 Yard Freestyle Relay race. The relay team finished in second place, one more second place finish in regional will send them to state.

The El Campo swim program will send a large contingent to the regional meet this Thursday and Friday at the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.

El Campo will have athletes competing in 20 of the 24 events as they look for a potential regional swimming championship.

