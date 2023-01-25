The El Campo swim program will send a large contingent to the regional meet this Thursday and Friday at the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.
El Campo will have athletes competing in 20 of the 24 events as they look for a potential regional swimming championship.
The swim program had their district meet two weeks ago, meaning they got plenty of time to prepare and get ready for the Region III meet, something El Campo coach Kelly Ganer hopes will benefit the program.
“I was excited to have two weeks of practice between District and Regionals,” Garner said. “It gave us a few days of hard practices where we could focus on what the kids were swimming at district before we started resting up for Regionals.”
The Ricebird and Ladybird swimmers had fast times at the district meet, with El Campo coming away with 13 different district championships.
This year at regionals, El Campo will only be competing against teams from 4A and below.
The top two swimmers in each event will automatically qualify for state. El Campo, competing against 5A schools last year, only had one swimmer advance to state, Zane Garner. Now in his senior season, Garner will look for a return trip and to bring a few more Ricebird and Ladybird swimmers to San Antonio.
The Region III meet will include teams from the greater Houston area as far as Lufkin and Nacogdoches to Hardin-Jefferson and Silsbee, along with their former district rivals, Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.