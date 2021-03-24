The El Campo Ladybirds took down the Wharton Lady Tigers 15-0 in a short four-inning run-ruled game Friday night at Legacy Field.
The Ladybirds (9-2, 2-0) and their offense spread their wings as the Lady Tigers (3-9, 0-2) were held hitless.
In a matchup that featured two of the county’s most powerful sluggers in Wharton senior Asijah Hammons and El Campo sophomore Kate Bubela, it was another batter, Ladybird junior Jaleena Macias who turned heads.
Macias had six RBI’s for the Ladybirds including a grand slam, her third home run of the year.
Hammons has four home runs and Bubela has five.
There is a friendly rivalry budding between the Ladybird junior and Bubela, Macias said.
“We mess around with each other at practice and stuff, but it can be competitive between us,” Macias said.
“Even when they are in the cages, they are competing. Every time they are swinging the bat, they are competing,” Ladybird coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “All the girls are competing to be the best hitter. I think having that competitive fire at practice leads into the games.”
Macias this year is leading the team in batting average (.455), on-base percentage (.538) and on-base plus slugging (1.448).
“Every game we’ve talked about her making adjustments. Finally this game she was able to see the big picture and make the adjustments and it’s going to help her the rest of the way,” Cavazos said.
El Campo senior pitcher Mackenzie Matlock faced one Lady Tiger over the minimum Friday night.
In the top of the first inning, Lady Tiger Courtney Coleman drew a walk. Matlock got the next two batters. Following the walk, Matlock and the Ladybird defense sat down 11 straight batters to close out the game.
El Campo’s offense scored in all four innings, but the first two were held to one run.
Macias broke the game open in the top of the third inning. Leading 2-0, with two runners in scoring position and two outs, the junior slapped the ball into centerfield scoring both. A hit-by-pitch and an error loaded the bases and El Campo senior Allyson Rioux doubled to centerfield to score another pair.
After a quick one-two-three inning from the Lady Tigers, El Campo’s first three batters reached base in the top of the fourth. A bases-loaded walk brought home El Campo’s seventh run. With Macias up to bat, she dumped the first pitch she saw over the left-field wall for a grand slam, putting El Campo up 11-0. Two more runs would come in before Wharton grabbed their first and only out in the inning. El Campo added two more runs to end the game. In the fourth, 12 Ladybird batters reached the plate taking advantage of three errors to score nine runs.
Starting district play, the Ladybirds have blown through their first two opponents beating Wharton and Bellville by a combined 28-3. With the blowout wins, this month they haven’t played a full seven-inning game.
“When you see your team hitting the way we’ve been hitting, it’s awesome and you don’t want to stop it,” Cavazos said. “In a seven-inning game, it keeps you on your toes and you see that competitiveness and grit. Both have their pros and cons, but in the end, I just want to win.”
This Friday night the Ladybirds will be on the road against the Navasota Lady Rattlers. Navasota is 0-1 in district with a loss to Sealy.
