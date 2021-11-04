The Louise Hornets can take a short breath, relax and recover this week with no game Friday night due to a bye. The Hornets are locked into the third seed in District 16, following a tight one-score loss to Yorktown last Friday night in El Campo.
Against Yorktown, junior Marco Torres scored two defensive touchdowns on fumble recoveries, helping keep the Hornets in the game.
Louise watched the film from Friday’s game on Monday and will practice lightly throughout the rest week as they try and heal their bodies before an important first-round game next week.
“We want to continue to work them, but at the same time, we want to let their bodies heal up and let them get their legs under them,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said.
Louise will meet the second place team from District 15. Currently the Bruni Badgers and Sabinal Yellowjackets are both tied at 3-1 and will play this Friday.
The Hornets last year were a fourth seed and lost to D’Hanis, who was the District 15 champion in a one-score game.
This is the first time Louise has finished higher than fourth place since 2017. That year the Hornets went on to beat Kaufer and make it to the second round
(0) comments
