Playoff seeding is on the line Friday night for the Rice Consolidated Raiders (4-4, 2-2) when they go on the road to play the Hempstead Bobcats (5-4, 1-3).
It’s pretty simple for the Raiders, win and lock down the third seed in District 13.
Rice Consolidated last week gave up 296 rushing yards to the Columbus Cardinals. The good news for the Raiders, not many teams are going to run the ball as effectively as the Cardinals.
Hempstead has a heavy-running attack, but they can also throw the ball, with the second-most passing yards in district.
The Raiders rushing game is averaging 230 yards a game. Senior quarterback Ian Hargrove last week went over 1,000 yards rushing and now has 1,002 yards this season.
Hargrove is gaining just under six yards a carry.
Rice Consolidated’s defense will need to be wary of Hempstead junior running back Marvin Lewis and his 1,326 yards rushing.
With a win, the Raiders can gain some momentum heading into the playoffs next week.
