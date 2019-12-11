The East Bernard Brahmas beat the Ganado Indians in district play earlier in the season. With the stakes much higher Friday night at Freedom field, the Brahmas again came out with the win over the Indians 30-10, winning region four for the second straight season.
“It’s special for these kids,” East Bernard Head Coach Wade Bosse said following the win over Ganado. “This is what they wanted to do and they worked extremely hard to (get here). We’re glad to be here, but by no means are we satisfied. We’re going to go to work and give it our best effort next week and see what happens.”
After losing to the Newton Eagles, the eventual state champions last year, it only made the Brahmas craving their next chance. East Bernard ripped through their schedule and will now take their undefeated 14-0 record into the state semifinals.
The Pewitt Brahmas Friday night beat the Daingerfield Tigers 45-42 to win region three.
This Friday, both Brahmas will play each other at the Waco ISD Stadium at 7:30, for the right to advance to the state championship game.
Last season, East Bernard fell by one-score, this season they will be looking for a winning outcome.
“Ever since we lost last year, the day we came back we’ve been hungry,” senior running back Tanner Baggett said after the team’s win. “It means everything (to) advance and have another chance at (making state).”
The winner of the game will play either Canadian or Gunter in the Class 3A Division II state championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Canadian advanced last year and lost to Newton in the state championship.
