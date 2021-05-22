Former El Campo Ricebird Philip Hundl, a freshman for the Air Force Academy, competed in two events at the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Clovis, Calif, last Saturday.
Hundl came in seventh in the 110-meter hurdles and finished ninth in the high jump.
The former Ricebird had a time of 15.02, the best of three Air Force hurdlers who qualified. The 110-meter championship time was 14.18 from Colorado State.
Hundl’s time in the finals was slightly slower than his qualifying run of 14.84, good enough for fourth place.
In the high jump, Hundl had a distance of 1.96 meters (6.43 feet) tying him with two others. The winning distance was 2.09 meters (6.85 feet) from San Jose State.
The Air Force Academy finished second overall with 177.5 points. Hundl contributed two points to their score.
Hundl last year did not get to finish his track season with the UIL canceling spring sports due to COVID-19 concerns. Hundl made state as a sophomore and junior for El Campo. As a junior, he grabbed two bronze medals in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump.
