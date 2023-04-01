Long Time Coming

The El Campo Ricebirds burst out into celebration following their win over top-ranked Taylor on the road at Cub Stadium in Brenham Tuesday night.

It took more than two decades, but the El Campo Ricebirds soccer program has broken through the second round with a 1-nil win over the Taylor Ducks Tuesday night at Cub Stadium in Brenham.

“There is no quit in them. I can’t say enough good things about them. (It’s) the farthest they’ve ever been and they just want more,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said. “They just want to keep coming out and playing with their boys and that’s all it is at this point. We’re just out there and playing together.”

