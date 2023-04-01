It took more than two decades, but the El Campo Ricebirds soccer program has broken through the second round with a 1-nil win over the Taylor Ducks Tuesday night at Cub Stadium in Brenham.
“There is no quit in them. I can’t say enough good things about them. (It’s) the farthest they’ve ever been and they just want more,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said. “They just want to keep coming out and playing with their boys and that’s all it is at this point. We’re just out there and playing together.”
Taylor lost to the eventual state champions, last year in the fourth round and was considered the favorites, ranked number one in the region heading into the playoffs. The Ricebirds played lights on defense and got one key goal late in the second half to steal the win away from the Ducks.
“We knew coming in we were the underdogs,” El Campo senior goalkeeper Rhenner Spenrath said. “Coach was preaching all week, we can be the better team if we play our best. We came out played our best and got the clean sheet and won.”
The Ducks peppered Spenrath with 19 shots on goal in the two halves, but he made numerous saves. El Campo didn’t have as many looks on goal with nine, and their final attempt was the only one that counted. El Campo junior Raymond Moreno kicked in the winning goal with 17 minutes left in the game.
Moreno headed a ball around mid-field with two defenders near him fighting for the ball. He made a quick move to break past one defender with another on him around the 30-yard line. With Moreno and a Taylor defender jousting for the ball, he made one last move to get past him, now one-on-one with the goalie, he stuck the ball into the back of the net beating the Ducks diving goalie to the far right side of the goal.
“To be honest, I don’t even (remember the goal),” Moreno said. “I (saw) the opportunity and I knew strike right there (was good).”
The crowd broke into cheers and as the bench mobbed him, the excitement so impassioned it prompted a warning from the official for being on the field.
The score broke what had been a tense game, with the Ricebird defense holding off different attacks from the Ducks.
In the first three minutes of the second half, El Campo needed two diving saves from Spenrath to keep the game knotted nil-nil. Taylor continued to pressure but they had a hard time getting around Spenrath sending shots tall or wide.
“Spenrath was solid all night,” Jackson said. “It was a little shaky at times in the defensive half, but, man, when it comes time to lock in and buckle down, I’ll take them over anyone.”
Moreno was clobbered against the West Columbia goalie the game before and he continued to be annoying on offense against the Ducks. The junior striker drew foul calls with his aggressive play and had a number of shots on goal on free kicks.
“That’s (Moreno) in a nutshell, he’s a pest and he will fight for the ball. That’s why he never comes off the field,” Jackson said. “It’s a relentless effort all the time and it’s total buy-in, he wants to be good all the time.”
El Campo’s soccer program started in 2001, and until this year the Ricebirds had yet to make it to the area round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Jackson is in his second year coaching with the Ricebirds, first as the head coach. He was the assistant to Matthew Sohrt last season.
The Ricebirds met up with the Mexia Blackcats, again at Cub Stadium in Brenham on Friday night. The winner of the game will move on to the regional semi-finals early next week.
