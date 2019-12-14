The Louise Lady Hornets went way above their classification to pick up their ninth win of the season at home Tuesday night. 2A Louise took down the 4A West Columbia Lady Necks 55-43.
The Lady Necks not only were larger in classification, but they had a deeper team and much bigger girls, but none of that mattered as the Lady Hornets offense went over and through them for a fairly easy double-digit win.
“We just hustled up and down the court, getting rebounds, hitting the outlet (passes),” Lady Hornets post Destinee Ortega said. “Haylee (Blumrick) hit shots, everybody worked together and everybody scored.”
Senior point guard Madison Delossantos had her way with the Lady Necks defense as she drove the paint and finished layups on fast breaks. Late in the game, she sank free-throws to help keep West Columbia at bay. Delossantos finished with a team-high 21 points and two other Lady Hornets scored 10 points or more.
The Lady Hornets punched West Columbia in the gut with a 17-7 first quarter and the Lady Necks never really recovered. The Lady Necks had size, but the speed of Delossantos and the outside shooting was too much for them to overcome.
Blumrick connected on three, three-pointers and overall the Lady Hornets sank five on the night.
Louise’s defense played big, post Reign Edison blocked shots and grabbed rebounds and guard Aaliyah Ochoa drew charges. Both combined for 10 points, however, they gave the offense extra possesions with good defense.
“We did a great job on the boards,” Louise Coach Joe Bill said. “(West Columbia) was big, but we did a great job rebounding. Destinee Ortega and Reign Edison just controlled the boards and even Haylee Blumrick got some rebounds which was good for her. Madison Delossantos and Aaliyah (Ochoa) did a great job up front putting pressure on the ball.”
The Lady Hornets sit with a 9-3 record and they will travel to Runge on Tuesday as they continue marching towards district play in January.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Louise Hornets at home Tuesday quickly dispatched the short-bench Tivoli Redfish 44-12.
The Hornets raced out 15-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. It was 19-0 before Tivoli got on the scoreboard and the more athletic Hornets held them to three points in the first half.
Duran Vasquez and Dustin Roberts led the team with eight points each and 10 different Hornets were able to get on the scoreboard in the blowout.
Louise boys will be on the road Tuesday night in Runge.
