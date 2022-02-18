The El Campo swim team had a good day at the pool, with two athletes qualifying for state, at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio last Tuesday.
El Campo only had one athlete qualify last year from the regional meet.
The Ricebirds and Ladybirds team were the best from District 27 combining for 305 points finishing in fifth place out of 27 schools. El Campo was the top 4A school.
No El Campo swimmers had an outright qualification.
Ladybird sophomore diver Holly Foegelle was third in the region and junior Ricebird swimmer Zane Garner was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke to earn call-ups to state. His older brother Gage competed last year.
“Out of over 300 5A and down swim programs in our division this year, only thirteen 4A and down schools had athletes qualify for the State meet. And we’re one of them for the second year in a row,” El Campo coach Kelly Garner said. “This year with two athletes. That says a lot for our program. These kids work very hard and I love to see them rewarded and recognized for their hard work.”
Outside of the top two in each region, the top eight times across the state earned callups to compete Friday at the University of Texas at Austin.
Garner will be the only El Campo athlete at state. Foegelle will not compete.
El Campo had 11 top eight finishes. The girls’ 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay had third place finishes, coming seconds away from earning trips to state.
Next year El Campo will compete in a division of 4A schools and below, instead of facing larger schools.
“The day after regionals, I told the kids that we’re going to start getting ready for next year, starting now. It’s exciting to know that we will have our own division of 4A and down for swimming,” Garner said. “There will still be plenty of good teams and fast swimmers, but we will be even more competitive without facing the 5A schools. I told the kids I want all of them to have the experience of swimming in the state meet.”
RESULTS
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
Regional champion) San Antonio Alamo Heights (1:53.31)
3) El Campo High School - Kendall Beal, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Rachel Evans (1:56.17)
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Regional champion) Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (1:39.97)
6) El Campo High School - Zane Garner, David Valllejo, Kaden Beal, Carson Whitington (1:53.35)
Event 3) Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion) Davenport (2:00.99)
16) El Campo - Allison Vallejo (2:33.13)
Event 4) Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Weiss (1:43.66)
19) El Campo - Kaden Beal (2:28.31)
Event 5) Girls 200 Yard IM
Regional champion - Alamo Heights (2:07.27)
14) El Campo - Allison Evans (2:49.90)
Event 6) Boys 200 Yard IM
Regional champion - Alamo Heights (2:03.46)
16) El Campo - David Vallejo (2:36.69)
Event 7) Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Anderson (24.15)
8) El Campo - Juliann Little (26.60)
9) El Campo - Rachel Evans (26.46)
Event 8) Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Anderson (21.93)
10) El Campo - Carson Whitington (23.91)
13) El Campo - Dylan Cook (24.40)
19) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl (26.97)
Event 9) Girls 1 mtr Diving
Regional champion - Alamo Heights (282.70)
3) El Campo - Holly Foegelle (279.35)
Event 11) Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
Regional champion - Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (58.16)
4) El Campo - Juliann Little (1:05.38)
6) El Campo - Kendall Beal (1:05.93)
Event 12) Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
Regional champion - Alamo Heights (47.02)
4) El Campo - Zane Garner (54.79)
13) El Campo - David Vallejo (1:06.15)
Event 13) Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Anderson (52.50)
7) El Campo - Rachel Evans (59.16)
12) El Campo - Riley Wallis (1:00.12)
18) El Campo - Ciara Frisbie (1:11.31)
Event 14) Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (47.97)
12) El Campo - Dylan Cook (54.11)
14) El Campo - Carson Whitington (55.18)
Event 15) Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (5:10.07)
15) Wharton - Ashley Guarjardo (6:51.44)
16) El Campo - Baylie Lopez (7:07.40)
Event 17) Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional champion - Austin Anderson (1:41.36)
3) El Campo High School - Kendal Beal, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Rachel Evans (1:44.50)
15) Wharton High School - Madeline Wind, Kelsey Rodriguez, Taylor Brune, Ashley Guarjarod (2:18.14)
Event 18) Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional champion - San Antonio Alamo Heights (1:27.11)
7) El Campo High School - Zane Garner, David Vallejo, Dylan Cook, Carson Whitington (1:36.14)
Event 19) Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Regional champion - Anderson (57.81)
8) El Campo - Kendall Beal (1:05.28)
15) El Campo - Allison Vallejo (1:19.23)
18) Wharton - Madeline Wind (1:28.22)
Event 20) Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Regional champion - Alamo Heights (49.03)
4) El Campo - Zane Garner (55.48)
15) El Campo - Kaden Beal (1:08.58)
21) El Campo - Tyson Farquhar (1:31.61)
Event 21) Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
Regional champion - Alamo Heights (1:05.82)
4) El Campo - Riley Wallis (1:10.88)
14) El Campo - Allison Evans (1:23.31)
Event 23) Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional champion - Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (3:42.35)
12) El Campo High School - Allison Vallejo, Baylie Lopez, Ciara Frisbie, Allison Evans (4:34.03)
Event 24) Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional champion - San Antonio Alamo Heights (3:11.97)
13) El Campo High School - Kaden Beal, Cole Srubar, Hendrick Hundl, Dylan Cook (4:14.24)
