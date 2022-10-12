The El Campo Ricebirds (4-2, 2-0) will face a Needville Bluejay (3-4, 0-3) team hungry for a district win this Friday night on the road.
ENROLLMENT
The El Campo Ricebirds (4-2, 2-0) will face a Needville Bluejay (3-4, 0-3) team hungry for a district win this Friday night on the road.
ENROLLMENT
El Campo: 1,112
Needville: 1,049
Needville is coming off a blowout loss to Navasota on the road. The Bluejays at home have played tight games. They beat West Columbia by one point and lost to Stafford by one point in the three games played.
The Bluejay defense is allowing 23 points per game and is coached by two former Ricebirds in Travis Hoffer and Elliott Babcock, who both graduated from El Campo in the early 2000s.
Needville has a young defense and is returning all-district second-team starters in junior linebackers Camden Babcock and Hunter Brewster and junior corner Alex Coffin. Bluejay senior Clayton Culp and junior Leandro Garcia have combined for 11 tackles for loss.
El Campo’s offense starts and ends with senior running back Rueben Owens II. While Owens is leading the county in yards and touchdowns, they’re finding ways to utilize him as a decoy more, to be more creative on offense.
“With everyone keying in on me so (the coaches) use me as a decoy sometimes,” Owens said.
Owens against Bay City completed his first pass of the season for a touchdown to junior Hal Erwin. He’s yet to catch a pass so far, but using him as a wide out is allowing runners to pick up yards in chunks. El Campo juniors Stephen Norman, Drake Resendez and Oliver Miles are all averaging at least six yards a carry.
Two of their completed passes against Bay City came from trickery.
El Campo doesn’t go into the game looking to be creative, but when they see the right situations they pounce and aren’t afraid to be a little imaginative on offense.
“We probably ran that play 25 times in practice this year,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said of the double reverse against Bay City.
Owens has completed four passes since last year for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Needville’s offense is averaging 21 points a game, down nearly eight points a game from last year.
The Bluejays returned district newcomer of the year Da’shawn Burton who’s now a sophomore. Burton averaged 7.2 yards a carry as a freshman. However, with defenses ready for him this year, he’s down to 5.1 yards a carry. Needville has a new quarterback this season with junior Diego Ochoa. The Bluejay junior is also the team’s second-leading runner. Needville’s main receiving target is sophomore Keilan Sweeny catching nearly half of Ochoa’s passes.
El Campo’s defense has been improved of late and on the season they’ve forced 11 turnovers. El Campo junior Drake Resendez leads the team with two interceptions. The defense in district has also scored three touchdowns. During the Ricebirds’ winning streak they’re allowing 22 points per game.
Until last season, El Campo and Needville had been a fierce rivalry, with both schools trading the district championship between them. However, the Bluejays are 1-7 in their last seven district games dating back to last year.
