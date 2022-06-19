Freshmen with the skills to play on the varsity level won’t need to worry next season.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) during their last committee meeting on Tuesday denied, rejected or took no action on a proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from participating in varsity competitions.
Other items that did not pass were a proposal to add boys volleyball as a UIL sport, adding a shot clock to basketball games, changing track scoring to score through eighth place, making soccer a fall sport and adding a 15-run rule in the first two rounds of the softball playoffs. The UIL also did not add competitive dance as a program nor limit the attendance hours for extracurricular activities.
While not passed, the UIL will study allowing the head golf coach and the assistant golf coach to actively coach during the course of play for all tournaments and a proposal to amend junior high track meet start times.
Of the proposals not passing, adding a shot clock to basketball games seems to be welcomed by many coaches throughout the state.
A shot clock is used in professional basketball, college and in nearly 20 other states for high school games. While not passing, it could have a chance to return down the road.
“I’m definitely for the shot clock in high school basketball. Texas is one of the few states that doesn’t have one and I think it will great for Texas High school basketball,” El Campo basketball coach Kevin Lewis said before the ruling last week. “Simply because it prepares kids for the college level and also it doesn’t allow for teams to stall. It will also make the game have a better flow to it and also will make games more uptempo, which I am all for.”
