Meet You At Home

El Campo senior catcher Ashley Fisher jogs around the bases after hitting a home run against Victoria West in Ganado on Saturday. Her teammates are pictured in the background running out of the dugout to celebrate with her at home plate. Fisher hit one of two home runs against Victoria West with fellow senior Kate Bubela hitting the other.

The El Campo Ladybirds lost in round four last season and they lost a coach and a handful of seniors. Despite the losses, the Ladybirds might be even better this year.

With district a few weeks off, the Ladybirds have played tough competition and are ranked 10th in the state according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.

