The El Campo Ladybirds lost in round four last season and they lost a coach and a handful of seniors. Despite the losses, the Ladybirds might be even better this year.
With district a few weeks off, the Ladybirds have played tough competition and are ranked 10th in the state according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
“We’ve been winning and that’s a good thing,” Ladybird first-year coach Bill Savell said. “It’s a very talented team and I just want them to always go out there and play to the ability that they possess.”
El Campo is 10-2-1 on the year and has only one loss in a seven-inning game. To start the season, the Ladybirds dropped a 3-1 game to Hallettsville, the 3A state champions last season. In the game small mistakes kept El Campo from picking up the win, Savell said.
“We’re all getting back into the groove of things, so starting off, we’re not doing that bad at all,” Ladybird senior shortstop Kate Bubela said.
The Ladybirds will get a rematch with Hallettsville this upcoming weekend but in a timed tournament game.
Bubela who’s going off to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, following this season, has high goals for her and her large group of fellow seniors.
“I want the year to end in Texas, in early June I want it to end (at state),” Bubela said. “I feel like we have the (talent) to get there and all it takes is practice.”
The goals seem lofty, but not much has slowed the Ladybirds in their last 10 games. Ganado, the second-ranked 2A school, held El Campo to a 1-1 tie, in a time-limited tournament game. In the other nine games, the Ladybirds have destroyed their competition outscoring teams 87-14.
“I told them (the other night) don’t get bored with winning,” Savell said. “Don’t get bored with being good. We still have a lot of little things to clean up to be where I want to be.”
Despite playing well, Savell is looking to help them unlock another level to help get them to state.
“Don’t think that because I’m being critical I’m not happy with winning, that’s not the case. I just know where they want to go and their team goals,” Savell said.
New this year is the aggressiveness El Campo has been on the basepaths this season, Ladybird juniors Keona Wells and Sarah Spitzmiller have stolen 14 bases between them.
Savell also made note of Wells and senior Morgan Russell’s defense in the outfield, both playing at a high level. Overall the Ladybirds’ defense is stout, with multiple-year starters all over the field.
“Our pitchers are doing their jobs and the defense has their backs whenever someone gets a hit,” Ladybird senior catcher Ashely Fisher said.
El Campo this season will play in Region IV, Sweeny last year won the region and made it to the state championship game. El Campo in the regional semifinals last season lost to Lake Belton, who’s now ranked 24th in the 5A classification.
