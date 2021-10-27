Friday night’s matchup between, the El Campo Ricebirds (7-1, 3-0) and the West Columbia Roughnecks (5-2, 2-1) on the road would have been an important District 12 meeting between two unbeaten teams, a defacto district championship, had the two played last week.
However, the Roughnecks dropped a tight 20-17 game to Stafford. El Campo picked up their seventh win in a row beating Bay City.
While the game might not be for all the marbles, it is still important for El Campo. Any slip by the Ricebirds and a number one seed going into the playoffs might be up for grabs.
“It’s a big game. It’s got big implications on the district race,” El Campo head coach Chad Worrell said. “To beat us and get them a different seed in the playoffs would be huge for them.”
West Columbia’s offense is spearheaded by senior running back Jordan Woodard, who has accounted for more than 800 yards on the ground. Woodard is touching the ball slightly less this year, which has been a boon to the offense as a whole.
The Roughnecks have three different running backs who have more than 40 carries. The Roughnecks have more than 2,000 yards on the ground as a team.
Like El Campo, West Columbia is scoring at a high rate this season, against Stafford was only the second time with fewer than 41 points.
“They do a great job of running the offense,” Worrell said. “You got to defend up the middle up, off tackle on both sides and the edge on both sides. Much like the Calhoun game. It’s not the triple option, but you have to defend the enter field, or they’ll make you pay for it.”
The Ricebirds defense got back to brass tacks last Friday night, limiting Bay City’s offense to two late scores with the game out of reach. Overall, El Campo held Bay City 117 total yards.
El Campo’s offense has continued to stay hot. They are now the second highest-scoring offense in 4A DI, averaging 50.37 points per game. El Campo is behind Riverside (El Paso), which is scoring 55.55 points per game.
While seemingly on a roll, Worrell feels they still have room to grow.
“We still just have to clean up our mistakes,” Worrell said. “We had a lot of penalties the other night in Bay City, illegal procedures and we had some plays where we lined up wrong. It’s still not 100 percent clean where we want it.”
El Campo, who has pounded out more than 400 yards on the ground this season, will see an eight-man box most of the night, Worrell said.
