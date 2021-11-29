The El Campo Ricebirds (11-2) had a chance late to come from behind, but the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (11-2) held on, eking out a 24-21 regional semi-final win at Woodforest Bank Stadium Friday night in Conroe.
Despite the Bears’ defense making it tough for the Ricebirds running game throughout the night, El Campo trailed 24-21 with less than three minutes in the game.
After a short gain by the Bears at mid-field, a personal foul backed them up 15 yards. Bears junior running back Da’Marion Morris grabbed six yards on second down, leaving them a third and long to pick up. Morris broke through a tackle, and up the middle for a long 30-yard run, icing the game for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
“Up until that point, I thought we were going to get the ball back and get our offense back on the field with a minute and a half left. (I) felt like their defense was tired and if we got the ball back we were going to win the football game,” El Campo head coach Chad Worrell said. “It wasn’t for a lack of (effort). They’re a good football team. There is no bad football team’s left in the third round.”
To get within striking distance of the Bears the Ricebirds got two fourth-quarter touchdowns. However, the Bears made them work for scores, going on long drives, taking the time of the clock that El Campo ended up needing. El Campo scored on a nine and 11 play drive in the fourth quarter.
El Campo junior running Rueben Owens II made it a 17-14 game, breaking free for one of his few long runs of the night on a 20-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
Needing a stop, Little Cypress-Mauriceville used some trickery to break a long play. The Bears completed a wide-receiver pass to Morris for a 30-yard pass play. Five plays later, Morris carried the ball into the endzone to make it a two-score game with under six minutes left to play.
El Campo starting on their 39-yard line got back-to-back big runs from Owens and senior fullback Johntre Davis. Nearing the red zone, the Bears defense stiffened and El Campo grinding forward slowly. The Ricebirds converted on third and seven, on a run by senior quarterback Isaiah Anderson run. On the goal line on fourth and two Owens put the ball in the end zone to pull El Campo within three.
“Our kids played extremely hard. I don’t think we quit. We showed a lot of resiliency in the second half and kept fighting back to get within one score,” Worrell said. “We just got ourselves behind and we were in catch-up mode and we had to play a perfect second half and we couldn’t get it done.”
El Campo’s offense was held to seven first half points. This was only the second time this season the Ricebrids were held to fewer than 30 points, both games losses.
The Bears’ defense tackled well and the Ricebrids’ offense wasn’t able to get into space. While El Campo running backs were able to get past the first wave of defenders when carrying the ball, the second and third levels of tacklers keep runs from turning into long gains. El Campo tried to go to the air in the first half, but the Bears pass rush forced quick throws and incompletes.
Owens on the night finished with 202 yards and three touchdowns. Davis gained 97 yards.
El Campo had a coaching change last season and this was Worrell’s first season with the Ricebirds. Coming into the game, El Campo was riding a 10-game winning streak.
“I’m proud of our kids and proud of the way they played,” Worrell said. “I told our seniors I appreciate the buy-in and thanked them for that. I told our underclassmen to make sure to remember what this feels like, so when we go through the offseason and stuff like that it feels them.”
