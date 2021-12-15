El Campo Ricebird junior running back Rueben Owens II came a step closer to being named Mr. Texas Football.
Owens was announced as one of 10 finalists for the award by Texasfootball.com on Monday.
“It means a lot, I worked hard this year,” Owens said. “During the season I put up stats and my team helped me. I just feel good (that) I’m one of the people (who) could win it.”
The list was whittled down from 25 of the state’s best players earlier this month to 10.
Owens did his job this past season rushing for the most yards and touchdowns in Texas.
Of all the football players in the nation, El Campo’s lead running back has the sixth-most rushing yards and he is tied for the second-most touchdowns, coming one shy of 50.
Owens, in his three years with the Ricebirds, has rushed for 5,289 yards and 75 touchdowns. The most career rushing yards by any Ricebird running back since at least 2005.
However, if Owens is to become Mr. Football, it comes down to fan voting.
You can vote here texasfootball.com/static-page/form/?url=mr-texas-football-player-of-the-year-award
Voting will end on Dec 24.
“(Fan support) means a lot,” Owens said. “I know I have a lot of fans out there. I just hope (fans) vote for me. I just want to win it. It would be a big accomplishment for me.”
Of the 10 finalists, only three are juniors and the rest are seniors.
Below are the nine other standouts who received recognition as a finalist are:
Major Bowden (senior, quarterback) China Spring
Ernest Davila (senior, running back) Poteet
Major Everhart (senior, athelte) Amarillo Tascosa
Ollie Gordon (senior, running back) Euless Trinity
AJ Holmes (senior, defensive line) Spring Westfield
Ashton Jeanty (senior, athlete) Frisco Lone Star
Cade Klubnik (senior, quarterback) Austin Westlake
Re’Shaun Sanford (junior, running back) Killeen Harker Heights
Brandon Tennison (junior, quarterback) Gilmer
Past winners include quarterback Kyler Murray who played for Allen and won in 2013 and 2014.
The winner will be announced before the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.
