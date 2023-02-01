Big Blue Plays

Andrew Huerta beats the Ganado defense down the court for an easy fast break layup.

With only one win in district play, the Louise Hornets had their backs against the wall Friday night, but they destroyed the Ganado Indians on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Behind a strong game from Hornets senior post Ethan Wendel Louise ran away from Ganado 62-39.

