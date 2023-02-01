With only one win in district play, the Louise Hornets had their backs against the wall Friday night, but they destroyed the Ganado Indians on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Behind a strong game from Hornets senior post Ethan Wendel Louise ran away from Ganado 62-39.
“We were running our offense a little sloppy at first,” Wendel said. “We got some plays to change it up. We just (used) our offense to run different plays. We started running (plays) different, feeding it inside and we were hitting our shots all night.”
Louise led from the start against Ganado, and the closest the Indians came Friday night was 2-0 in the first quarter.
Ganado was in for a long night, the Louise defense played tough and it wasn’t just Wendel’s size frustrating the Indians. Louise juniors Holden Watson and Kyle Anderson played tight defense, oftentimes picking up their man full court.
Up 2-0 after two made free throws from senior Andrew Huerta, Wendel on the defensive end of the court blocked two Ganado shot attempts. Both teams traded misses, but Anderson broke the stalemate with a three. Huerta added to the lead with a steal and layup. Following a Ganado turnover, Hurtea extended the lead further with a baseline fadeaway jumper, putting them ahead 9-0.
Ganado clawed their way back using a couple of small runs. After a couple of Louise misses, they pulled with 19-16 after making a tough mid-range jumper. However, Wendel abruptly ended the Ganado threat.
Back down the court, Hornet senior dribbled the ball into the paint, with the defense collapsing on him, he made a bounce pass to Wendel. The senior post grabbed the ball and went on, throwing down a powerful two-handed slam. After a Ganado miss, Wendel down the court added in a leaner off the glass putting them ahead 26-16 at the half.
“This was very important (win),” Wendel said. “We’ve got five more games left and they’re all crucial.”
Louise out of the locker room allowed zero field goals in the third quarter, giving up only four made free throws. The Hornets started the
quarter on a 12-0 run, giving them full control.
The Hornets had four players in double-digit scoring, Wendel and Huerta both tied for a game-high 17 points, sophomore Caleb Taylor followed with 16 and Anderson chipped in another 11 points.
In the first meeting between the two schools, Wendel was ejected three minutes into the game, after a couple of debatable technicals. He was subsequently, disqualified from the next game, putting Louise behind the eight-ball in terms of the district race. Even without Wendel Ganado barely beat Louise, this time around it was a total thumping with the big post.
“Whenever you have a 6’9” guy at this level and you have a guy that’s athletic as well and can control the ball and can shoot, it’s a big deal,” Louise coach Jonathan Hughes said. “He helps us not only on offensive and defensive rebounds, but when he’s out there you have to worry about him.”
Louise is still on the outside looking in, in terms of the playoffs. However, they trail Ganado by one game with four games left to play.
The basketball program will play Bloomington on the road Friday night.
The Louise Lady Hornets played with the Ganado Maidens as long as they could, but ultimately fell 50-28.
Looking for their first district win, the Lady Hornets were only down two points at the end of the first half. Ganado came out of the break and their three-point started falling and their pressure defense forced turnovers.
Louise senior Addison Lewis led the team with 13 points.
