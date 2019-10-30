The small school, small staff, small roster Louise Hornets were named the Texasfootball.com 2A team of the week. Underdogs in every game they’ve played this season, including Friday night’s home game against Somerville, the Hornets hung on and picked up their first win of the season which also locked them into a playoff spot in District 14.
“No way. Really?... That’s pretty cool. That’s pretty awesome,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said when he found out about the recognition. “The kids deserve it. The kids worked hard. We’ve been preaching, just keep grinding, something good is going to happen. I’m proud of their effort.”
Somerville came into the game favored by nine points according to the Texasfootball.com’s predictions, however, Louise made stops and got some big plays on offense to snap the seven-game losing streak.
“People look at us because of our size and they say they’re not any good,” senior Derek Luna said. “Louise is really good with teamwork that’s why we do really good out there. I’ve been here so long that I know teamwork really matters.”
