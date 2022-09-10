Louise Hornet junior running back Tayveon Kimble had a dominant outing running all over the Bloomington Bobcat defense Friday night en route to his team’s first win of the season.
The Bobcats were in for a long night with Kimble, after he took his first touch of the game back for a 60-yard touchdown.
The Louise junior powered through Bloomington linebackers and defensive backs averaging not just a first down a carry, but nearly 20 yards a touch (19.5 yards a rush).
Kimble only had one touchdown, but he carried the ball for 273 yards on 14 carries earning him week two Wharton County Player of the Week honors.
The Louise junior also plays defense and starts at safety, but did not register a tackle against Bloomington.
