Player of the week

Behind a big night on the ground against the Bobcats, the Louise junior earned player of the week honors.

Louise Hornet junior running back Tayveon Kimble had a dominant outing running all over the Bloomington Bobcat defense Friday night en route to his team’s first win of the season.

The Bobcats were in for a long night with Kimble, after he took his first touch of the game back for a 60-yard touchdown.

