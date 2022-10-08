Bird Pile

El Campo junior defensive back La’Darian Lewis wraps up a Bay City player, as a host of fellow Ricebirds join in on the tackle at Ricebird Stadium Friday night. The Ricebirds are 2-0 in district play.

The El Campo Ricebirds (4-2, 2-0) needed some offensive tricks and a couple of defensive turnovers to stop a competitive Bay City Blackcats (4-3, 1-2) at home Friday night.

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II had three touchdowns, one coming as a passer. Ricebird junior Jake Samaripa made some big plays on defense, including scoring the games only defensive touchdown, helping the El Campo hold on to beat Bay City 37-27 win, keeping them undefeated in district play.

