The El Campo Ricebirds (4-2, 2-0) needed some offensive tricks and a couple of defensive turnovers to stop a competitive Bay City Blackcats (4-3, 1-2) at home Friday night.
El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II had three touchdowns, one coming as a passer. Ricebird junior Jake Samaripa made some big plays on defense, including scoring the games only defensive touchdown, helping the El Campo hold on to beat Bay City 37-27 win, keeping them undefeated in district play.
Samaripa had a pair of takeaways, a strip fumble with Bay City in the red zone in the third quarter and an interception returned for a touchdown to close out the first half, swinging momentum in El Campo’s direction.
“He’s come on. He went from not getting a whole lot of playing time early in the year to working himself into a starting role. (Against Bay City) he played two different positions because of injuries,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
With El Campo leading 16-14 and under one minute left in the first half, Bay City made their way to midfield.
Bay City sophomore quarterback Alex Estrada dropped back to pass. El Campo’s defensive line crashed and as they were closing, Estrada flung the ball in the air towards his receiver, but Samaripa stepped in front of the pass and scampered up the field for a 60-yard run back to the end zone.
“I just saw my receiver running across the field and I tried to make a play and break on the ball like we do at practice. Come over and just cut the receiver off,” Samaripa said.
Despite it being his first interception, he knew it was a touchdown the moment he caught it.
“I felt it. I had that feeling, just run,” Samaripa said with a big smile.
Knowing Bay City wouldn’t be going away so easy, the Ricebirds turned to some trickery coming out of the locker room with the ball.
After a pair of runs from Owens and junior quarterback Oliver Miles to start the second half, the Ricebirds went to the air. Miles handed the ball off to junior Drake Resendez on the speed sweep and he tossed the football to Owens. With the defense sucked in, senior Hal Erwin leaked upfield and Owens throw a strike to him, hitting him in stride for a 61-yard touchdown giving El Campo a 30-14 lead.
On their following possession, El Campo went back to the air, this time the more conventional route with a flea flicker. Owens took the handoff from Miller, but tossed it right back to him when he hit the line. Miller found Isaiah Battiest running downfield. The Bay City defender running with Battiest made a good play on the football but mistimed his swat at the pass, Battiest secured the catch and ran in for the score, completing the 48-yard connection.
Bay City added two final scores in the fourth, but El Campo made them work for it, running a lot of plays and using a lot of time.
“I’m glad to be 2-0, this is a tough district. Starting out with Navasota and now Bay City, they’re two good football teams and coach (Robert) Jones has done a great job with that bunch,” Worrell said. “I thought we played well in spurts, defensively we bent and didn’t break other than the first big play of the game.”
El Campo on the night had more than 350 yards of offense.
Owens finished the game with more than 160 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Unless El Campo meets Bay City in the playoffs, Owens closes the Blackcat chapter of his career with 518 yards and four touchdowns.
“When I came to high school, I made a statement that I’d never lose to Wharton or Bay City and it finally came true today,” Owens said.
El Campo next Friday will play Needville on the road. Needville lost to Navasota 41-14 last night.
