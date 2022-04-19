The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers grabbed another series win taking two of three games from the Blinn Buccaneers this past week.
Two runs scored by Blinn in the top of the ninth on the road in game one kept the Pioneers from perfection in the three-game series.
Wharton rebounded from the one-run loss, taking the next two games on a Friday home doubleheader. The Pioneers edged Blinn out 5-4 in the first game and won the finale 7-3.
Pioneer freshman catcher Ben Columbus (Sentinel Secondary HS) in the two wins scored four runs. Columbus this past week committed to the University of Nebraska. The freshman catcher is hitting .384 this season and is third in Region 14 with 53 RBIs.
In the two wins, freshman shortstop Jake Rabe (Veterans Memorial HS) led the team with four hits, two doubles and an RBI.
Pioneer freshman pitcher Rome Shubert (Santa Fe) grabbed his ninth win of the year, allowing three hits in five innings to Blinn in game two. Shubert’s 1.61 ERA is ninth in NJCAA Division I baseball.
Wharton still trails Alvin and San Jacinto College-North in the South Division by one game with nine games remaining.
This upcoming week will be a tough test for the Pioneers with a four-game series with San Jacinto. Game one was Tuesday night on the road after the press deadline. Game two will be Thursday night in Wharton at 6 p.m. The finale will be a doubleheader Saturday on the road starting at 2 p.m.
