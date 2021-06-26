The El Campo Ladybirds volleyball program will again have a new head coach when the season officially gets under way on Aug. 2.
El Campo ISD hired Brittany Oruonyehu to be the next Ladybirds volleyball coach. She will be the program’s fifth head coach in the last five years with Kelsey Johns not returning.
Oruonyehu comes to the Ladybirds with seven years of head coaching experience, the last two in Gonzales and the five before that in Smithville. At both schools, Oruonyehu came in on the backs of coaching turnovers and offered some stability while she developed the program.
“I liked the fact that she had built (the Gonzales) program,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “She’s really young and energetic. I could tell when I talked to her on the phone she was all in on coaching. She wasn’t on the fence or had other interests, her passion is coaching.”
The opening drew 15-20 applicants which was narrowed down to six before ultimately landing on Oruonyehu, Worrell said.
Oruonyehu played volleyball throughout high school and played club volleyball in college at the University of San Antonio for two years before finishing college at Texas State University.
At both her head coaching stops, Oruonyehu took over rebuilding projects. She reached the playoffs in Smithville, losing in the first round to the eventual state champion Needville Lady Jays. Gonzales was on track to make the playoffs last season starting the year strong with a 14-5 record, but Oruonyehu did not finish the season after the birth of her child. Without her, they went 1-6 down the stretch missing the playoffs.
In El Campo Oruonyehu said wants to help push them to the next level. The Ladybirds are a yearly playoff contender and last season made the second round for the first time in the last six years.
“I know the girls have raw talent, they’ve gone far in volleyball and basketball,” Oruonyehu said. “I just want to make an impact and I want (to take) them further. All they need is some skill work and that’s it, they’ve got all the talent right here.”
New this year for the Ladybird athletes has been the offseason workouts that are run by Oruonyehu and the rest of the girls coaching staff. After the summer workouts, once a week Oruonyehu gets them into the gym for some sport-specific instruction.
With Oruonyehu, the Ladybirds get two head coaches in one as she will also lead the girls’ soccer team. While it’s still a ways off, she feels that some volleyball players will put cleats on in the fall and follow her over to soccer.
Oruonyehu was the assistant soccer coach in Gonzales, this will be her first time as a head coach.
