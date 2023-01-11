The El Campo swim program showed out in their final tune-up before district, taking home six first-place finishes at the Coastal Bend Invitational this past weekend.
Ladybird juniors Riley Wallis and Juliann Little both won a pair of events. The duo was also the middle leg of the girls 200-yard medley relay that came in first. The other members of the 200-yard medley were sophomore Allison Vallejo and senior Rachel Evans. Ricebird senior Zane Garner was the boys lone first place swimmer.
El Campo at the meet swam against several larger 5A schools and competed well. The Ladybirds had 328 points, finishing second, 62 points behind Tuloso-Midway. The boys’ team came in fifth place with 152 points, one point ahead of 5A McCallum High School and 13 points behind Calallen High School.
The meet was constructed like a regional or state meet with preliminary races seeding the athletes into A or B finals. Of the events El Campo competed in, they made the A finals in all but one event.
“I was very happy with how the kids finished in the meet. Most didn’t have their best times, but we didn’t wear our tech suits, like a lot of the (other) schools did, and we were trying some different things to prepare for a two-day meet like Regionals and State,” El Campo swim coach Kelly Garner said. “Even so, as a team, they are swimming very well going into district.”
The swim program will compete for the district championships at the El Campo Aquatic Center this Friday. The girls will be looking for their third district championship in a row while the boys are searching for their first title since 2015.
Below is how the Ladybirds and Ricebirds competed at the Coastal Bend meet.
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winner (El Campo) Allison Vallejo, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little and Rachel Evans (2:07.26)
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winner (Tuloso-Midway) 1:47.67
4th (El Campo) Zane Garner, Evan Vasquez, Kaden Beal and Dylan Cook (1:55.88)
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Winner (Corpus Christi Carroll) 2:01.24
8th (El Campo) Ciara Frisbie (2:37.92)
Event 7 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
Winner (El Campo) Juliann Little (26.78)
4th (El Campo) Rachel Evans (28.44)
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
Winner (CC Incarnate Word Academy) 24.46 20
5th (El Campo) Dylan Cook (24.72)
Event 9 Girls 1 meter Diving
Winner (Flour Bluff High School) 370.65 points
4th (El Campo) Holly Foegelle 309.95 points
Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
Winner (El Campo) Juliann Little (1:03.88)
7th (El Campo) Kate Chilton (1:22.42)
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
Winner (Tuloso-Midway) 54.61
2nd (El Campo) Zane Garner (54.78)
Event 13 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
Winner (El Campo) Riley Wallis (1:00.00)
3rd (El Campo) Rachel Evans (1:02.87)
8th (El Campo) Ciara Frisbie (1:08.93)
Event 14 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Winner (Tuloso-Midway) 49.06
4th (El Campo) Dylan Cook (54.85)
7th (El Campo) Kaden Beal (58.49)
Event 17 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winner (Calallen) 1:48.97
2nd (El Campo) Riley Wallis, Allison Vallejo, Juliann Little and Rachel Evans (1:49.18)
Event 18 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winner (Tuloso-Midway) 1:37.37
3rd (El Campo) Zane Garner, Julian Aguirre, Kaden Beal and Dylan Cook (1:40.16)
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Winner (Gregory Portland) 1:11.28
8th (El Campo) Allison Vallejo (1:21.84)
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Winner (El Campo) Zane Garner (56.77)
7th (El Campo) Kaden Beal (1:11.66)
Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
Winner (El Campo) Riley Wallis (1:13.34)
2nd (El Campo) Kate Chilton (1:22.12)
7th (El Campo) Marie Konrad (1:28.69)
Event 23 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winner (Tuloso-Midway) 4:27.29
5th (El Campo) Ciara Frisbie, Baylie Lopez, Kate Chilton and Marie Konrad (5:05.37)
