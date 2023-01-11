Flying Beal

El Campo junior Kaden Beal makes his dive into the pool at the Aquatic Center earlier this season. Beal and the rest of the Ricebird and Ladybird swimmers will compete at the district meet in El Campo on Friday.

The El Campo swim program showed out in their final tune-up before district, taking home six first-place finishes at the Coastal Bend Invitational this past weekend.

Ladybird juniors Riley Wallis and Juliann Little both won a pair of events. The duo was also the middle leg of the girls 200-yard medley relay that came in first. The other members of the 200-yard medley were sophomore Allison Vallejo and senior Rachel Evans. Ricebird senior Zane Garner was the boys lone first place swimmer.

