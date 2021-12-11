The El Campo Ricebirds swim team had four top five finishes at the Brazosport Invite this past weekend.
While it was the first meet of the year for senior Ricebird Carson Whitington, he took home two of the four top finishes himself. Whitington, who just came from football, finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Ladybird freshman Baylie Lopez came in fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and the girls 400-yard freestyle relay also finished fourth.
The Ricebird swim team came in fifth place of 13 schools with 60 points. The Ladybirds finished seventh out of 11 schools with 54 points. They were 11 points shy of fifth place.
El Campo will host their home meet, the first annual Coach Nava Classic, today at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Aquatic Center. El Campo will see competition from 12 different schools including three district opponents.
RESULTS
Event 3) Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1) Brazoswood (2:11.78)
11) Ciara Frisbie (2:51.13)
Event 7) Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1) Bay City (27.88)
13) Juliana Vasquez (34.54)
15) Baylie Lopez (34.73)
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1) Alvin (23.95)
2) Carson Whitington (24.47)
7) Dylan Cook (25.51)
32) Adrian Cruz (32.50)
Event 13 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1) Brazoswood (58.46)
10) Allison Evans(1:12.81)
13) Ciara Frisbie (1:15.53)
Event 14 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1) Alvin (53.37)
4) Carson Whitington (57.12)
16) Kaden Beal (1:03.42)
34) Adrian Cruz (1:17.72)
Event 15 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1) Alvin (6:58.15)
4) Baylie Lopez (7:35.93)
Event 17 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Alvin (1:51.07)
7) El Campo (2:16.75)
Event 18 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) West Brook (1:39.49)
7) El Campo (1:51.02)
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1) West Brook (1:06.09)
10) Juliana Vasquez (1:34.60)
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1) Brazoswood (1:01.47)
7) Kaden Beal (1:13.41)
Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1) Brazoswood (1:21.34)
6) Allison Evans (1:28.71)
Event 23 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Brazoswood (4:33.94)
4) El Campo (5:37.29)
Event 24 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Brazoswood (3:41.87)
5) El Campo (4:22.79)
