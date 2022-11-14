Freight Train

El Campo junior center Cole Dewey holds his hand on the ball as he waits for junior quarterback Oliver Miles to yell hike during the first half against Houston Worthing in Katy on Thursday. The Ricebird offensive line even scored a touchdown against Houston Worthing. The line is made up of Dewey and seniors Bryce Rasmussen, Luke Wenglar, Taylor Manrriquez and Craig Washington along with senior tight ends Sloan Hubert and Isaiah Battiest.

The El Campo Ricebirds (9-2) scored more first-half points than they ran offensive plays en route to a blowout 49-7 win over the Houston Worthing Colts (4-7) to win their bi-district match at Legacy Stadium in Katy Thursday night.

El Campo’s offensive line paved the way for large runs through the Worthing defense running 23 plays in the first half and scoring 35 points. The Colts had some success on quarterback keeps, but only twice made it past midfield. One drive ended with El Campo forcing a turnover and the other a touchdown late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

