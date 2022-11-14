The El Campo Ricebirds (9-2) scored more first-half points than they ran offensive plays en route to a blowout 49-7 win over the Houston Worthing Colts (4-7) to win their bi-district match at Legacy Stadium in Katy Thursday night.
El Campo’s offensive line paved the way for large runs through the Worthing defense running 23 plays in the first half and scoring 35 points. The Colts had some success on quarterback keeps, but only twice made it past midfield. One drive ended with El Campo forcing a turnover and the other a touchdown late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
“We still made mistakes last night. They were moving around a lot up front and not really giving us the same look. We missed a few assignments there and we had a turnover in the first half and we want to correct that, but I’m super proud,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “It’s the third week in a row we had the wind to start the game and pinned people deep and played on their end of the field.”
Despite the dominating performance, El Campo had fewer than 350 rushing yards and no running back had more than 100 yards and were one running back short of 15 different players carry the ball. Six different backs grabbed a touchdown against Houston Worthing.
“The offense is coming together as a whole and (we’re) getting better every week,” El Campo senior offensive lineman Luke Wenglar said. “It (was) very cool to get some of the younger guys on the field.”
El Campo senior Brock Rod and junior Oliver Miles scored on quarterback keepers, both strong runs through the defense near the goal line. Ricebird junior Stephen Norman and sophomore Chris Rodriguez had rushing touchdowns. Even El Campo senior lineman Taylor Manrriquez had a score, falling on a fumble in the endzone.
Ricebird senior Rueben Owens II had two scores, his first touchdown a seven-yard run in the first half was the 100th playing for El Campo.
“It was a toss left, I knew I was going to get it right there,” Owens said.
Owens has 101 career touchdowns with the majority coming running the ball, 94 rushing, three receiving, two as a passer and two punt returns run back for touchdowns.
“To finally reach that goal (of 100) means a lot. I put a lot of work in to get (here) and I just want to thank all of the linemen that helped me get (here),” Owens said.
“That’s a heck of a milestone. I’m super proud of him,” Worrell said. “His name is going to be in the record books and he’s very deserving of that, but it’s also kind of a team award. Those linemen will always be able to look back and say I blocked for him and we got a 100. It’s really something to be proud of, for sure Rueben as an individual, but also the rest of the team and anyone who’s blocked for him and the community.”
The Ricebird senior is also nearing an elite list of running backs. Owens is 66 yards shy of 7,000 rushing yards, a number that only 37 players in the history of Texas High School football have reached.
El Campo will meet the winner of Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Kilgore, sometime next week. Ethier game will be a rematch, LCM defeated El Campo in round three last year. Kilgore ended El Campo’s run two years ago in the second round.
By playing on Thursday instead of Friday, El Campo players will have an extra day to rest. The coaching staff will also be able to scout the round two game along with other po
