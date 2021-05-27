Seven-on-seven is a way for skill position players to get some work with each other against other schools before pads and full contact gets added in the fall.
For the Louise Hornets, seven-on-seven is especially important after losing two of their top offensive weapons in quarterback Daylon Machicek and wide receiver Rogeric Schooler who both graduated.
The Hornets lost both of their games to Bay City and Tidehaven at Tidehaven’s seven-on-seven Monday night.
Despite the losses, progress was made Monday afternoon in Tidehaven. Louise in seven-on-seven is using a first-year quarterback with Tayveon Kimble an incoming sophomore. Kimble last year was a receiver for the Hornets, but now he’s throwing the ball. “Tayveon is making some passes and reading the defense,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said. “He’s getting better at getting the ball out of his hands. I remember his first game, he just sat back there and padded the football and it took him awhile, but every game he’s gotten better.”
The first-year quarterback made some mistakes and threw interceptions, but Kimble also had a handful of touchdown drives against Bay City and Tidehaven.
Incoming junior Ethan Resendez and incoming sophomore Holden Watson made a number of big catches. Anderson on one drive hauled in a 30-yard strike from Kimble over a Bay City defender. Resendez against Tidehaven caught a ball a little bit behind him over the middle of the field, wrestling it away from a defender to keep a drive alive.
Louise’s defense gave up touchdowns, but they also had several takeaways. Incoming sophomore Kyle Anderson had two interceptions, one against Bay City and his other against Tidehaven was run back for a touchdown.
“He started out a little rough, in the first ball game they picked on him,” Bill said. “But he made some big plays and he’s getting better. It’s good to see those kids have success and make it a learning environment for them.”
Louise’s final seven-on-seven games will come next Monday at Tidehaven.
The Hornets will take a week off and start their summer offseason workout program on June 7.
