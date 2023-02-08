Following a shocking loss to Bay City to start district play, the Ricebird soccer team has roared back and reeled off three straight wins.
El Campo’s latest win came against Columbus on the road, beating them 3-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Following a shocking loss to Bay City to start district play, the Ricebird soccer team has roared back and reeled off three straight wins.
El Campo’s latest win came against Columbus on the road, beating them 3-0.
Ricebird senior goalkeeper Rhenner Spenrath gave the team a second straight clean sheet. Spenrath and the defense held Columbus scoreless.
During their win streak have outscored teams 13-2, with wins over Columbus, Wharton and Palacios. Two of the wins came on the road.
Ricebird junior striker Raymond Moreno is third in the district with 19 points, with five goals and four assists.
“People think we’ve got some move in or playing in a new formation, but our guys have just flipped a switch after that Bay City loss,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said.
The Ricebird coach also credited the improved play on getting players healthy following tournament play.
“We had a couple of guys still injured from tournament play that have gotten healthy, and I mean credit to Bay City, they came out and put us into a hole early and we just couldn’t climb our way out of it, The next day after that game, the guys talked amongst themselves and the energy and effort in practice and games has just been second to none,” Jackson said. “I’ve seen a change in their focus in practices and warm-ups to try and do the little things.”
El Campo in week three, will get Calhoun on Tuesday (after the press deadline) and be home for Hallettsville on Friday.
LADYBIRDS
The Ladybirds grabbed a 1-nil win over Columbus on the road Saturday.
The Ladybirds’ lone score came from sophomore Madison Gaona with senior Diana Mejia providing the assist.
El Campo with the win is 2-1 in district with a second loss coming from penalty kicks.
The Ladybirds have seven points, tying them with Columbus for the final two playoff spots.
“I am proud of the girls and how far we have come this season,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “We have gotten wins on teams that we have lost to last year. Winning the game against Wharton was big for us also.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.