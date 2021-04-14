The Wharton Lady Tigers were only the second team in district play to take the El Campo Ladybirds to seven innings. Despite the Lady Tigers taking El Campo into deep waters, they still weren’t able to overcome the Ladybird offense falling 10-1 at home Friday night.
The Ladybirds (15-2, 7-0) scored in all but two innings. The Lady Tigers (7-13, 4-3) had a tough time against El Campo’s pitching staff picking up three hits across the seven innings.
Wharton is third in the district, trailing Sealy by one game.
El Campo in the top of the second jumped on Wharton sending nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs. With one out and the bases loaded Ladybird senior Mackenize Matlock doubled home two runs. Sophomore Morgan Russell followed with a single to make it 5-0. With two outs, senior Madisyn Matlock had the second double of the inning to bring home the sixth run of the game.
Wharton senior Asijah Hammons answered the Ladybirds offense in the bottom of the inning sending the first pitch she saw over the left field wall for a home run. While the Lady Tigers got an instant jolt of offense, they only would manage five more base runners the rest of the game.
Mackenzie Matlock and sophomore Bridget Dorotik combined for seven innings, allowing three hits.
Wharton senior Cyra Rodriguez was the only Lady Tiger with a multihit game.
The Lady Tigers’ final two regular-season games left against Bellville Friday night at home and Tuesday night on the road against Navasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.