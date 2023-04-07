Raise The Flag

El Campo soccer hoists their rally flag after beating Mexia in round three. The Ricebirds are moving on to the regional finals after beating East Chambers Friday afternoon.

The El Campo Ricebirds dream soccer season continues after beating East Chambers in penalty kicks after 100 minutes of play at Legacy Stadium Friday afternoon.

El Campo had heart, giving full effort until the final seconds ticked off the clock.

