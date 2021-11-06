The El Campo Ladybirds played a good game, but it wasn’t enough to take down the fourth-ranked Bridge City Lady Cardinals, falling in three sets Thursday night at Pasadena Dobie.
For the second year in a row, the Ladybirds season was ended by the Lady Cardinals, losing 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 Thursday.
While they did not take a set from Bridge City, the final two sets were close and decided late.
“We played hard. We gave full effort. We weren’t very sound tonight, kind of sporadic,” Ladybirds coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “But we did give 110 percent effort. (I’ll) give the girls that. They never quit on the ball.”
Trailing one set, El Campo started the second hot, jumping out to an 8-4 lead. Junior outside hitter Kate Bodungen, had four points in the run, with three kills and an ace.
Bridge City climbed back into the set taking a 13-11 lead. But a Bridge City unforced error broke the serve. Freshman Adeline Hundl followed with two aces and sophomore Briana Jensen landed a kill to put them back in front.
The game remained tight the rest of the way, with a Bridge City unforced error tying the game at 25. Bridge City came back with a block and an ace, just inside the backline to take the set.
Bridge City took 8-4 and 19-11 leads in the final set, but they couldn’t put El Campo away with in the Ladybirds fighting back each time. Ladybird senior Ella Jenkins fired four kills to help pull them with 21-19. The Lady Cardinals closed out the game on a 4-1 run to send them to the third round where they will meet Huffman Hargrave.
El Campo had four seniors this season: Jenkins, Jordan Lehde, Carli Bullard and Heather Farrar.
