Back In Front

Boling junior running back Ryan O’Neal only needed two carries to wrestle the Wharton County rushing lead away from El Campo senior Rueben Owens II last Friday night.

“I think it’s really cool to (battle) somebody who’s as good as (Rueben Owens II) is around our (county), which is really fun,” O’Neal said.

