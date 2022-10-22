Boling junior running back Ryan O’Neal only needed two carries to wrestle the Wharton County rushing lead away from El Campo senior Rueben Owens II last Friday night.
“I think it’s really cool to (battle) somebody who’s as good as (Rueben Owens II) is around our (county), which is really fun,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal ended up with 14 total rushes for 315 yards and five touchdowns before getting pulled midway through the third quarter against Rice Consolidated Raiders last Friday. O’Neal also leads the county in rushing touchdowns.
With two regular season games left the Boling junior is a yard shy of a 224-yard lead over Owens.
Boling - Ryan O’Neal - 1,341 yards - 115 carries - 17 TDs
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 1,117 yards - 131 carries - 16 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 857 yards - 133 carries - 11 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 532 yards - 66 carries - Not tracked (not updated this week)
El Campo - Stephen Norman, 494 yards - 71 carries - 4 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez - 427 yards - 76 carries - 3 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones - 348 yards - 49 carries - 6 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 297 yards - 32 carries, 1 TD
Boling - Nathan King - 290 yards - 38 carries - 6 TDs
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 230 yards - 42 carries - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 227 yards, 33 carries, not tracked
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 221 yards, 16 carries - 2 TDs
Wharton - Rayshawn Hood, 204 yards, 28 carries, 1 TD
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 613 yards - 46 completions - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 359 yards - 18 completions - 3 TDs
Wharton - Angell Gaona, 226 yards, 15 completions - 3 TDs
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 192 yards - 19 completions - 4 TDs
El Campo - Brock Rod, 134 yards - 7 completions - 1 TD
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 106 yards - 5 completions - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 223 yards - 12 catches - 1 TD
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 165 yards - 6 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 161 yards - 10 catches - 2 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 113 yards, 1 catches, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Reid Morton - 93 yards, 13 catches, 0 TDs
Louise - Kyle Anderson - 89 yards, 6 catches, 0 TDs
El Campo - Hal Erwin - 88 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
Louise - Holden Watson, 80 yards - 2 catches - 0 TDs
