Trenton Jones

Against Hempstead, Jones pitched on the front end of a five-inning no-hitter tossing four innings and striking out nine batters.

Boling Bulldog senior Trenton Jones turned in another standout week to earn Wharton County baseball Player of the Week for games from March 20 through March 25, his second straight recognition.

Against Hempstead, Jones pitched on the front end of a five-inning no-hitter tossing four innings and striking out nine batters. He earned the save against Danbury with two runners on, getting back-to-back ground outs to end the game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.