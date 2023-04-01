Boling Bulldog senior Trenton Jones turned in another standout week to earn Wharton County baseball Player of the Week for games from March 20 through March 25, his second straight recognition.
Against Hempstead, Jones pitched on the front end of a five-inning no-hitter tossing four innings and striking out nine batters. He earned the save against Danbury with two runners on, getting back-to-back ground outs to end the game.
In the batter’s box, he had two hits, including a home run, scoring a run and driving in a run in each game. Jones scored what ended up being the winning run against Danbury.
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek had three hits in eight at bats, stealing three bases and scoring four runs.
East Bernard - Cristian Ruiz was the winning pitcher and drove in the winning run against Danbury. In total, he pitched 6.1 innings and struck out eight batters in two games.
El Campo - Brock Rod stuck out 10 batters in six innings against Wharton. He also had two hits, two stolen bases and drove in two runs in two games.
