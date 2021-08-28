El Campo can score, no doubt about that as the Ricebirds beat the Gonzales Apaches 56-34 Friday night at home to kick off the season.
The high-paced El Campo offense scored throughout the night and they didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
Senior fullback Johntre Davis didn’t get the football much Friday night but he made his touches count, racking up 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Junior running back Rueben Owens II had a team-high 180 yards on 17 carries to go along with four touchdowns.
“I thought our offensive line and our backs did a great job of blocking for each other,” El Campo Head Coach Chad Worrell said. “Johntre Davis had a huge night blocking and running the football. The offensive line stood out, but Johntre stood out in the backfield, (and) Rueben blocked well for Johntre. They make a really good 1-2 (punch).”
Unlike last year’s game where the Ricebirds scored on the first play of the night, a kickoff return, the Apaches made El Campo earn their first touchdown with a 10-play drive capped off by Owens first touchdown of the night.
Overall the offensive line paved the way for 379 yards on the ground. The passing game which Worrell said would get used this season was, with senior quarterback Isaiah Anderson completing three passes, two passes going for touchdowns.
Anderson hit senior De’Koreyus Ward on a 37-yard strike to make the game 21-7. Before the first half ended, Anderson connected with junior tight end Sloan Hubert for a wide-open 22-yard pass to put them ahead 35-13.
“I thought we threw the ball well,” Worrell said. “We missed one open receiver that we just missed and other than that, we hit them in stride.”
El Campo’s offense scored on six of their seven drives in the first half. The defense played well throughout the night, but a few hiccups allowed the Apaches to score and stay close.
Of 34 Gonzales points, two touchdowns weren’t on the defense, with the Apaches getting a punt return score and another on a backward pass that was fumbled and ran back.
The Ricebirds will be home again next Friday for homecoming against the Fulshear Chargers who are 1-0 on the season after beating Cleveland.
